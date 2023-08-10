Record Number of Explosions Rock Russia in 2022 – Vyorstka

Russia last year experienced a record number of explosions, leading to dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries, the independent news website Vyortska reported, citing a report by the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Overall, 83 blasts ripped through residential buildings, warehouses, cars and mines in 2022, according to the cited ministry report on 2013-22 emergency response efforts.

At least 55 people died and 10,647 were injured last year as a result of the record number of explosions, said Vyorstka, which noted that over the past decade, no single year had witnessed more than a total of 500 people injured and killed.

In a sign of the domestic toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vyorstka notes that 55 out of the 83 recorded explosions involved bombs, rockets, mines or grenades.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry report also includes the October 2022 blast on the Crimea bridge, which links the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia.

In July, Ukraine's security service for the first time claimed responsibility for the October bridge attack.

The Emergency Situations Ministry’s report does not include explosions that are considered “state secret,” a fire safety expert told Vyorstka.