Putin Gifts New Ural Motorcycle to Alaskan Biker

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted a brand new Ural motorcycle to an Alaskan man during his trip to the United States for last week’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

State broadcaster Rossia 1 featured Anchorage resident Mark Warren last Monday in a news segment on how Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have affected ordinary Americans.

Warren, who owns a Soviet-era Ural, said repairs to his motorcycle had become increasingly costly and parts nearly impossible to find because of sanctions.

On Sunday, the broadcaster reported that Putin had sent Warren a new Ural sidecar motorcycle through Russian diplomats.

“This is a personal gift from the Russian president,” said Andrei Ledenev, counselor at the Russian Embassy in Washington, as he handed over the keys to a surprised Warren in front of state TV cameras.