Putin Tells Envoy U.S. Responsible for 'Ukraine Crisis'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told the new U.S. Ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, that Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" while accepting her credentials in a Kremlin ceremony.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have disintegrated since Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Putin spoke a week after Moscow detained a U.S. reporter and charged him with espionage, sparking outrage.

"Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis," Putin told the new U.S. envoy as he swore in 17 ambassadors.