Pipe Burst Creates Towering Ice Formation in Southern Russia, Attracting Tourists

A water pipe burst and freezing temperatures have created a towering ice formation in southern Russia, drawing crowds of local tourists.

Videos shared by Telegram channels in the Rostov region show jets of water and steam gushing from the massive ice structure, with visitors posing for photos in front of it.

Authorities in the Rostov region’s Azovsky District, where the pipe is located, have not publicly commented on the burst pipe but issued a wind advisory on Tuesday.

Local media outlet Ruffnews.ru reported Wednesday that nearby villages were unaffected because the pipeline, built by the Russian military, supplies water to occupied areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The 200-kilometer (120-mile) pipeline was completed in 2023 to provide drinking water to the towns of Makiivka, Horlivka, Yasynuvataya and Yenakiieve northwest of Donetsk city.

