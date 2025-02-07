2 Belgorod Paramedics Killed in Car Crash Involving Russian Soldiers

Two paramedics were killed when a car driven by Russian soldiers crashed into their ambulance in the southwestern city of Belgorod overnight, the local news outlet Pepel reported Friday.

Security camera footage published online showed the passenger vehicle running a red light at high speed before violently colliding with the ambulance.

The victims were identified as paramedics Olga Lyubimova and Marina Parovyshnik. Belgorod residents later placed flowers at a makeshift memorial at the crash site.

The ambulance driver and all three men in the passenger vehicle were hospitalized. According to Pepel, the three men are Russian soldiers from the republic of Dagestan.

The driver, 31-year-old Isa Abdurashidov, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of traffic safety violations, according to a police statement shared by Pepel.