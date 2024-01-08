Russia's Belgorod Evacuates 300 Residents Over Ukrainian Strikes

Some 300 residents of the western Russian city of Belgorod have been evacuated following a recent wave of Ukrainian strikes, authorities said Monday.

"Around 300 Belgorod residents, who decided to evacuate temporarily, are currently being housed in temporary shelter centers in Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram.

The three places mentioned are all located deeper inside the Belgorod region, which shares a western border with Ukraine.

"Over the past 24 hours we received 1,300 requests to send Belgorod children to schooling camps in other regions," Gladkov added.