Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Belgorod Evacuates 300 Residents Over Ukrainian Strikes

By AFP
Belgorod after shelling. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Some 300 residents of the western Russian city of Belgorod have been evacuated following a recent wave of Ukrainian strikes, authorities said Monday.

"Around 300 Belgorod residents, who decided to evacuate temporarily, are currently being housed in temporary shelter centers in Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram.

The three places mentioned are all located deeper inside the Belgorod region, which shares a western border with Ukraine. 

"Over the past 24 hours we received 1,300 requests to send Belgorod children to schooling camps in other regions," Gladkov added.

On Friday, the governor offered Belgorod residents to evacuate from the city, which is less than 20 miles from the Ukrainian border and which has been coming under intensified strikes from Ukraine in recent weeks.

The evacuation from Belgorod is the largest of a major Russian city since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Just before New Year's Eve, Ukrainian strikes on the city killed 25 people, the deadliest attack against civilians in Russia since the war began.

The Ukrainian strikes followed large-scale Russian attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 30 people.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

thwarted attack

Russia Says Repelled Incursion in Border Region

Authorities denied rumors that a Ukrainian sabotage group had successfully infiltrated two villages in the southwestern Belgorod region.
1 Min read
targeted frontier

Russia Says Ukraine Shelling Kills 1 in Border Region

The Belgorod region has been hit by repeated Ukrainian strikes since the start of the war.
1 Min read
first acknowledgement

Officials Disclose Russian Troop Deaths 1 Month After Cross-Border Incursion

The confirmed deaths of 14 soldiers from the Pskov region mark the first acknowledgment of any casualties in the June 1 raids on the Belgorod region.
2 Min read
'very difficult day'

One Killed, Several Wounded in Shelling on Belgorod Evacuee Shelter – Governor

The alleged attack on the Belgorod region is the latest in a string of intensifying attacks in recent weeks.
2 Min read