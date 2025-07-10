Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region Kills 2, Governor Says

Ukrainian shelling of a town in the southwestern Belgorod region on Thursday morning killed two people, local authorities said.

A woman was killed instantly in the attack on Shebekino, located near the border with Ukraine, while a man later died at the hospital after being badly wounded, according to Belgorod region Governor Vyachslav Gladkov.

Shebekino is a town of around 40,000 people and has faced regular attacks from northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

Unconfirmed reports from Telegram news channels with links to Russian security services claimed that the man killed on Thursday was the father of a soldier fighting in Ukraine’s Azov Battalion.