In Photos: Children Evacuated From Belgorod After Deadly Ukrainian Shellings

Hundreds of civilians including children departed the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, amid weeks of cross-border shelling that have left over two dozen dead.

"The Belgorod region is going through hard times," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday.

Here's a look into the evacuation efforts:
Children board a train to leave for recreational facilities in the Kaluga region at the railway station in Belgorod following alleged Ukrainian shelling attacks.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Children board a train to leave for the Kaluga region.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Children board a train to leave for recreational facilities in the Kaluga region.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Children gather at the railway station in Belgorod to board a train to leave for recreational facilities in the Kaluga region.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Children gather at the Belgorod railway station to board a train to leave for recreational facilities in the Kaluga region.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Evacuation of children from Belgorod to the Voronezh region.
Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram
Evacuation of children from Belgorod to the Voronezh region.
Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram
Evacuation of children from Belgorod to the Voronezh region.
Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram
Evacuation of children from Belgorod to the Kaluga region.
Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram
Evacuation of children from Belgorod to the Kaluga region.
Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram
