Former Opposition Mayor Roizman On Trial For 'Discrediting' Russian Army

Yevgeny Roizman, a prominent Kremlin critic and popular former mayor, stood trial on Wednesday over accusations of “discrediting” the Russian military.

Roizman is one of just a few leading opposition figures who remain in Russia and have not been jailed. He faces up to five years in prison.

Since invading Ukraine in February last year, the Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic critics, with almost all of the Kremlin's major opponents in exile or behind bars.

In 2013, Roizman became Russia's most prominent opposition mayor, serving for five years in public office in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

He resigned from his post after authorities moved to scrap mayoral elections, but he has been closely involved in charity work since then.