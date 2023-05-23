Russian Man Fined for Zelensky Dream Faces New Fine for 'Discrediting' Army

A Russian man has fined a local man for “discrediting” the country’s military, the fourth time he has been convicted for the same offense since December.

Ivan Losev, from the Siberian city of Chita, had been fined in February 2023 for speaking to the press about a fine he had previously received for sharing a dream he had about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, Chita's Central District Court fined Losev another 120,000 rubles ($1,499) for an Instagram post that it ruled contained “discrediting” information about the Russian army.

He pleaded guilty to the criminal “discreditation” charges.

The Chita court did not specify which of Losev’s Instagram posts it fined him over.

The independent news outlet Sota speculated that it may have been a screenshot of an interview he gave to the independent Dozhd broadcaster, which contained the words “Save Ukraine.”

The court also seized his iPhone, which it described as a “means for committing the crime.”