Daria Trepova Sentenced to 27 Years for Pro-War Blogger's Killing

A St. Petersburg court on Thursday sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison for the killing of prominent pro-war blogger and propagandist Maxim Fomin, better known as Vladlen Tatarsky, the independent Mediazona news website reported. The sentence is the harshest known sentence handed down to a woman in modern Russian history, Mediazona said. Trepova, 26, gifted Tatarsky a golden bust of himself at an April 2023 event in a St. Petersburg cafe popular among ultranationalists and pro-war figures. An explosive device hidden inside the statuette went off a few minutes later, killing Tatarsky and injuring over 50 people. Russia's Second Western Military District Court found Trepova guilty of terrorism, illegal trafficking of explosive devices and illegal document forgery and sentenced her to 27 years in a medium-security penal colony.



She has also been ordered to pay a fine of 600,000 rubles ($6,750). Prosecutors had requested a 28-year sentence for Trepova.

Tatarsky, a convicted bank robber turned pro-Russian rebel in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, had been an ardent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine. Investigators claimed Trepova acted on the instructions of individuals located in Ukraine. Trepova, who opposes the war in Ukraine, insisted she did not know that a bomb was hidden inside the bust. She pleaded guilty to the document forgery charges while maintaining her innocence regarding the other two charges. According to Trepova’s version of events, she acted on the instruction of Russian opposition journalist Roman Popkov and an individual using the alias Gestalt.