Suspect in Pro-War Blogger's Killing Admits Partial Guilt

A Russian woman accused of killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky pleaded partially guilty during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Investigators say Darya Trepova, 26, assassinated Tatarsky on orders from Ukraine and working with the help of anti-Kremlin activists, while Kyiv has pointed to domestic Russian infighting.

Wearing a white shirt and black V-neck sweater, Trepova, who is charged with terrorism, stood in a glass cage during the hearing at the St. Petersburg Western District Military Court.

Prosecutors say Trepova knowingly gave Tatarsky a statuette rigged with explosives during an event at a cafe in St. Peterburg in April.

The statuette exploded minutes later, killing the blogger and fervent supporter of Moscow's war on Ukraine, and wounding more than 30 others.

"I insist I didn't know I was carrying an explosive device," Trepova said at the hearing.

She admitted partial guilt, according to the state-run TASS news agency. So did Dmitry Kazintsev, an acquaintance on trial alongside her.

Trepova faces up to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges, 15 years for arms trafficking and four years for forgery.