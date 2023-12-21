Russia Jails Men for Funding Far-Right Ukraine Group

Russia on Thursday handed long jail sentences to a Ukrainian man and another individual for financing an ultranationalist group in Ukraine by selling illegal drugs.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting Russia's large-scale military campaign against Ukraine and authorities have handed out long jail terms to people accused of providing material support to Ukraine.

The court in St. Petersburg said Ukrainian citizen Alexander Tsepelev and Alexander Pankratyev — whose nationality was not specified — were guilty of "financing extremist activities," jailing them for 16 and 17 years respectively.

"The defendants pleaded guilty in full," the court said.