Russian Engineer Jailed for 16 Years on Ukraine Spying Charges

An engineer at a Russian tank manufacturer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for high treason, after being found guilty of giving military information to Ukraine, a court said on Tuesday.

Danil Mukhametov, 32, was working as an engineer at Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil in Russia's Urals when he was detained in 2023 along with his wife Viktoria by Russia's FSB security services, the regional court in Sverdlovsk said.

Uralvagonzavod is one of the largest tank manufacturers in the world.

Mukhametov and his wife, who also worked there, were accused of "giving Ukrainian special services military and technical information," the court said.

Mukhametov "partially admitted his guilt" and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

His wife, Viktoria Mukhametova, was sentenced in early October to 12.5 years in prison on the same charges, according to Russian news agencies.

The case is the latest Ukraine espionage case that Russia has opened since it sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, thousands of people have also been detained or fined for their opposition to the war.