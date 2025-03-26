Russia Sentences Ukrainian Azov Fighters to Lengthy Prison Terms on 'Terrorism' Charges

A Russian military court on Wednesday sentenced 12 members of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion to prison terms ranging from 13 to 23 years on terrorism charges in the largest and highest-profile trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war since the full-scale invasion.

All of the defendants were taken as prisoners of war, arrested during filtration procedures or voluntarily surrendered to Russian occupying forces in the city of Mariupol, which was almost entirely razed to the ground during an 80-day Russian siege at the outset of its invasion.

The individuals include military personnel as well as support staff like cooks and handymen, the independent news website Mediazona reported.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don found them guilty of seizing power, organizing or participating in a terrorist organization as well as undergoing training for terrorist activities.

The sentenced individuals were among the 24 current and former Azov members, including nine women, who were arrested in southern Russia on terrorism charges in March-May 2022. Russia’s Memorial human rights organization has designated all of them as political prisoners.

The nine women on trial were said to have been cooks or cleaners. Two men were tried in absentia after being included in a prisoner exchange in 2022.

One of the detainees, Oleksandr Ishchenko, died in Russian custody in 2024.