Moscow State University Expels Ukrainian Student for Anti-War Posts

A Ukrainian student who has been arrested multiple times in Russia for anti-war social media posts has been expelled from Moscow State University, the state news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.

Since early April, bachelor’s student Serhiy Hulko has been detained three consecutive times on a series of misdemeanor charges, including for the public display of “extremist” symbols after he wrote “Slava Ukraini!” on the Russian social network Vkontakte.

A Moscow court ruled on April 26 to deport Hulko and arrested him again for 12 days over an Instagram post where he called for the “bombardment of Moscow” in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“[Russian troops] bombed my city, they bombed my country, and people close to me have died as a result,” Hulko told the independent broadcaster Sotavision.

The bachelor’s student said he believes one of his acquaintances made screenshots of his social media posts and sent them to the authorities.