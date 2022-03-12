Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Fake Referendum Plot

By AFP
Military hardware moved across Crimea Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Ukrainian officials on Saturday accused Russia of planning a fake referendum on creating a pro-Moscow "people's republic" in the southern Black Sea city of Kherson.

Russian forces seized the port city, which has a population of 290,000 people, on March 3 following a three-day siege. It was the first major city to fall following Moscow's invasion.

"Russians now desperately try to organize a sham 'referendum' for a fake 'people's republic' in Kherson," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Due to "zero popular support," such a referendum "will be fully staged," he added.

"Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is & will always be Ukraine," the minister added.

Kuleba drew a parallel with Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014, when it held a referendum on joining Russia after deploying troops there.

The Kherson plan was following a "2014 playbook," Kuleba said.

Ukraine's ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Russian occupying forces were phoning lawmakers from the local legislature, asking them to vote for the plan.

Denisova said such a referendum would be illegal on the occupied territory, since under Ukrainian law any issues over territory can only be resolved by a nationwide referendum.

Read more about: Ukraine , Crimea

Read more

no transit

Russia to Close Parts of Black Sea for 6 Months

The move was swiftly condemned by Ukraine and the EU.
blocked vessels

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shutting Off Black Sea Access, Harassing Ships

Ukraine claims that Russia will close parts of the Black Sea toward the Kerch Strait, which connects southern Russia to annexed Crimea.
Crimea

EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis

The European Union said it had extended sanctions against Russia, imposed over the annexation of Crimea and supporting rebels in eastern Ukraine, for another...
opinion Mikhail Fishman

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced his return to the...

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.