Crimean Teacher Jailed for Posting Patriotic Ukrainian Song

A former teacher in annexed Crimea has said he was beaten and jailed for posting a patriotic Ukrainian song that has become a symbol of Kyiv’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, independent Russian media reported Tuesday.

Andrei Belozerov said security officers in the annexed peninsula’s second-largest city of Simferopol barged into his dormitory and violently arrested him on the morning of Oct. 28.

“They put me face down on the floor, […] handcuffed me and started kicking me in the kidneys, stomach and chest,” Belozerov told the Kholod news website, adding that he was also struck and stepped on in the face.

A local court sentenced Belozerov to 14 days of detention on misdemeanor charges of “promoting extremist symbols” for posting the song “Chervona Kalyna” on social media and resisting arrest, according to Kholod.