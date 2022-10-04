Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Miss Crimea Fined for Singing Patriotic Ukrainian Song

Updated:
Olga Valeyeva. Olga Valeyeva / instagram

Russian authorities have fined the winner of this year's Miss Crimea beauty pageant, Olga Valeyeva, after video emerged of her singing a patriotic Ukrainian song, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

Valeyeva appeared alongside a friend in a video posted to Instagram singing "Chervona Kalyna," a song that has become an anthem of Ukrainian resistance since the Kreimlin invaded its pro-Western neighbor in February.

Both women were charged with "discrediting" the Russian armed forces and "promoting extremist symbols." Valeyeva, who has young children, was fined 40,000 rubles ($677), while her friend was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

A video posted on the Crimean Interior Ministry's Telegram channel Monday showed the women apologizing for singing the song.

The case is not the first of its kind in Russian-controlled Crimea, where Kremlin-appointed regional head Sergei Aksyonov, has warned people against "chanting pro-Ukrainian slogans" and "singing nationalist songs."

Last month, six people were arrested or fined for playing "Chervona Kalyna" at a wedding reception on the peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that has not been recognized by the international community.

Read more about: Crimea , Ukraine

Read more

stop the music

Crimea Wedding Party Arrested, Fined For Playing Ukrainian Patriotic Song

“Chervona Kalyna” has become an anthem of Ukrainian resistance in the months since the Kremlin invaded.
territorial integrity

Tatars Demand Return of Crimea in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Human rights organizations have accused Russia of political repression against the Crimean Tatar community.  
another parallel

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Fake Referendum Plot

Kuleba drew a parallel with Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014, when it held a referendum on joining Russia after deploying...
espionage case

Russia Jails Elderly Crimean Woman for 12 Years in Ukraine Spy Trial

The woman was accused of sharing information about the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s aviation regiment with Ukraine.