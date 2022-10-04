Miss Crimea Fined for Singing Patriotic Ukrainian Song

Russian authorities have fined the winner of this year's Miss Crimea beauty pageant, Olga Valeyeva, after video emerged of her singing a patriotic Ukrainian song, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

Valeyeva appeared alongside a friend in a video posted to Instagram singing "Chervona Kalyna," a song that has become an anthem of Ukrainian resistance since the Kreimlin invaded its pro-Western neighbor in February.

Both women were charged with "discrediting" the Russian armed forces and "promoting extremist symbols." Valeyeva, who has young children, was fined 40,000 rubles ($677), while her friend was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

A video posted on the Crimean Interior Ministry's Telegram channel Monday showed the women apologizing for singing the song.