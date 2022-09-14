Crimea Wedding Party Arrested, Fined For Playing Ukrainian Patriotic Song

Six people in Russian-annexed Crimea were arrested or fined for playing a popular Ukrainian patriotic song at a wedding reception, the RBC business daily reported Wednesday.

The wedding organizers and guests were accused of “promoting Nazi symbols” and “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces after they played “Chervona Kalyna” at the reception held earlier this month.

“Chervona Kalyna,” whose lyrics call for Ukraine to be freed “from the Muscovite shackles,” has become an anthem of Ukrainian resistance in the months since the Kremlin invaded its pro-Western neighbor in February.