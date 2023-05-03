Fuel Depot on Fire in Russian Village Near Crimea Bridge

A fuel depot caught fire overnight in the Russian village of Volna, close to the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, the local governor said early Wednesday.

"A tank with petroleum products caught fire in Volna village of Temryuksky district. The fire has been assigned the highest level of severity," Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram, without mentioning the cause of the blaze.

"According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," he said, adding there was no threat to residents.

"Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further."

Volna is at the end of the bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.