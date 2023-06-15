Russia Claims to Down 9 Drones Over Crimea

Russian forces have downed nine drones over the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, its Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said Thursday.

"Last night and this morning, nine drones were detected above republic of Crimea territory," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

"Six devices were shot down by air-defense forces" while three others were "deactivated" before hitting the ground, he said, adding that there were no victims.