Russia Claims to Down 9 Drones Over Crimea

Russian forces have downed nine drones over the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, its Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said Thursday.
"Last night and this morning, nine drones were detected above republic of Crimea territory," Aksyonov said on Telegram.
"Six devices were shot down by air-defense forces" while three others were "deactivated" before hitting the ground, he said, adding that there were no victims.
However, one of the drones exploded in a village in the center of the peninsula, breaking windows in several homes, he said.
Drone attacks in Crimea, whose annexation by Moscow has not been recognized by the international community, have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine pursues a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back Crimea.