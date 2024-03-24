Russia Says It Shot Down Ukraine Missiles Fired at Crimea

Russia said Saturday evening it had repulsed a barrage of Ukrainian missiles fired at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the city's governor saying two people had been injured.

"According to initial information, more than 10 missiles have been shot down," Sevastopol's Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He added that a child and a woman were injured by debris from the downed missiles, which also damaged several residential buildings.