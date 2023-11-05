Ukraine Says Struck Shipyard in Russian-Annexed Crimea

Ukraine said Saturday its forces struck a shipyard in the port city of Kerch, on the east coast of the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Since launching its counteroffensive against Moscow's forces this summer, Kyiv has ramped up attacks on the Black Sea peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

"On the evening of November 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in the temporarily occupied Kerch," Kyiv's army said.

It did not provide further detail, and AFP was not able to immediately verify Ukraine's account.

Crimea's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said Ukraine had fired missiles at a shipyard in Kerch earlier, but that they had been shot down.

"Some of the debris from the downed missiles fell on the territory of one of the dry docks. There are no casualties," he said on social media.

The nearby Crimean bridge to the Russian mainland, which has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, was briefly shut on Saturday for undisclosed reasons.

Ukrainian and Russian attacks in and around the Black Sea have intensified since Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, which aimed to ensure safe passage to civilian ships.

In September, Ukraine launched a missile attack that struck the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in the port city of Sevastopol.