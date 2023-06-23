Russia-Held Bridge 'Unusable for Movement' After Ukraine Strike – Pro-Kremlin Official

A Russian-held bridge that connects southern Ukraine to the annexed Crimean peninsula has been badly damaged and is "unusable" at present, a Moscow-installed official said on Friday.

"It is unusable for movement," said Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed governor of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, adding that the Chongar bridge would be closed to traffic for around 20 days.

"The bridge sustained more damage than we initially thought," Saldo said in televised remarks, adding repairs were underway.