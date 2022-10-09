Russian Divers To Examine Crimea Bridge

Divers were to inspect the waters beneath the Crimea bridge on Sunday a day after a huge blast damaged Russia's key road and rail link to the annexed peninsula, killing three people.

"We are ordering the examination by divers, they will start work from six in the morning," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told state media late Saturday after the early morning explosion.

He also said the "first results" of Russia's inspection of the bridge were due Sunday.

Authorities in Russia and Crimea have tried to reassure the population and downplayed the attack on the bridge, which has major symbolic importance for the Kremlin.