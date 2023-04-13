Ukraine's Naftogaz Announces $5 Bln Lawsuit Win Against Russia

Ukraine's energy giant Naftogaz said on Thursday that a Hague-based tribunal had ordered Russia to pay the firm $5 billion for the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.

Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said the firm had "won a key victory on the energy front" over losses he said were caused by Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

The tribunal, which is administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Dutch city of The Hague, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion," Chernyshov said.