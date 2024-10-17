Serbia Orders Anti-Kremlin Russian to Leave Country – Report

Serbian authorities ordered a Russian expat involved in anti-Kremlin activist work to leave the country by the end of this week over “risks” he allegedly poses to national security, local media reported Wednesday.

According to Serbian broadcaster N1, a CNN affiliate, Russian citizen Anton Bobryshev has lived in the Balkans country for eight years on a residency permit and owns an apartment in the city of Pancevo.

However, Serbia’s Interior Ministry refused to extend Bobryshev’s residence permit on Sep. 16 and ordered him to leave the country within 30 days. Authorities reportedly said his stay in Serbia could pose an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

Bobryshev slammed the decision as politically motivated, saying that it was “just like other cases with Russians who do not support Vladimir Putin and aggression against Ukraine.”