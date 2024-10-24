Serbia Doesn’t Endorse Russian Emigres’ Anti-Kremlin Protests, Says Deputy PM

Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister said Thursday that his government does not endorse Russian emigres living in the country who stage protests against the Kremlin.

Tens of thousands of Russians fled to Serbia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and then a partial mobilization of troops later that year. An estimated 150,000 Russians currently reside in Serbia, where they do not need a visa to enter.

“Among the Russians in Serbia, there are people who, I can say, do not take advantage of our hospitality as they should,” Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency in an interview.

“They are involved in political activities and have even participated in some protests against the [Russian] government,” he said. “Many of them believe that they have the right to use Serbian soil to speak negatively about the Russian government or state.”