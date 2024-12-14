Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Serbia Warns U.S. Preparing to Sanction Energy Company Backed by Russia

By AFP
Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned on Friday that the United States plans to impose sanctions on the country's sole gas supplier in the coming days due to its Russian ownership.

Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS), majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and its parent company, Gazprom, is the only supplier of gas to Serbia and the majority owner of both gas pipelines that transport gas from Russia to households and industries in Serbia.

"The British are also joining the sanctions, which then means everyone. This is probably one of the hardest pieces of news," Vucic said on a government-affiliated private television station.

Neither the United States nor the United Kingdom has commented on this matter so far.

Serbia has maintained a close relationship with Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine and refuses to impose sanctions, even though it is an EU candidate country.

"I think this is part of broader geopolitical pressure on Russia," Vucic said.

He stated that if the decision were implemented, it would be a severe blow to Serbia, which heavily relies on Russian gas and is currently negotiating a new arrangement, as the current one expires in March 2025.

"We have to wait for the final act. Discussions with Russia are ahead of us. We’ll see if the ownership can be reduced to below 50 percent so we can purchase a part of it," Vucic said, specifying that the decision on sanctions will take effect from January 1.

Gazprom Neft owns 50 percent of NIS, Gazprom 6.15 percent and 29.9 percent is owned by the Republic of Serbia, according to NIS's website.

The remaining shares belong to Serbian citizens, employees, former employees, and other minority shareholders.

Read more about: Serbia , Santions , Energy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Approves Construction of Fuel Pipeline in Congo

The pipeline was originally announced in 2017 but was then delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
1 Min read

Is the Western Quest to Strangle Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ Doomed to Fail?

Over two years into the invasion of Ukraine, sanctioning Russia's energy sector — the Kremlin's main cash cow — remains an elusive task for the Western...
5 Min read

Putin Transfers Seized TGK-2 Utility to Gazprom

Gazprom subsidiaries now control almost 100 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) of confiscated assets.
1 Min read
opinion Bruno Maçães

Syria and Now Iran: How the U.S. Is Driving Russia South

Trump’s decision to end Iran oil waivers will shift Russia's foreign policy down south.