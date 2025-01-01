Ukraine Ends Russian Gas Transit to Europe, Marking Historic Break

The decades-long transit of Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine ended on Wednesday, officials in Moscow and Kyiv confirmed, as the key energy arrangement fell victim to the war between the two neighbors.

Russian gas had flowed through Ukrainian pipelines since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, generating revenue for Moscow and transit fees for Kyiv. But the current contract expired after Ukraine opted not to renew the deal following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

“This is a historic event,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, announcing the halt. “Russia is losing its markets and will suffer financial losses.”

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom echoed the announcement, saying that gas transit through Ukraine ceased at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time as the company no longer had the “technical and legal right” to use Ukrainian pipelines for shipments to Europe.