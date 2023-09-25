Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Feminist Activist Killed in Turkey

Anastasia Yemelyanova. Anastasia Emelyanova / Instagram

Russian feminist and anti-war activist Anastasia Yemelyanova was found dead in Turkey, her colleagues said late Sunday.

Yemelyanova’s fiancé was detained on charges of murder in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum, fellow activist Anastasia Polozkova wrote on Instagram.

“Nastya [Yemelyanova] was killed three days ago,” Polozkova said, adding that she had gone missing on Wednesday.

The slain activist hosted a show on the YouTube channel “Feministki Poyasnyayut” (“Feminists Explain”), in which she campaigned against domestic violence.

“Nastya was very careful about safety: she always let me know where she was and with whom and always shared her location,” Polozkova said. 

Turkish police initially refused to file a missing person report, according to Polozkova.

She said that Yemelyanova's fiancé, identified only by his first name Nizar, is believed to have murdered her. The pair lived together in Erzurum, where Nizar studied engineering. 

The independent Russian news outlet Activatica identified Nizar as a Syrian citizen who had moved to Turkey.

Russian diplomats and Turkish authorities are currently working on repatriating Yemelyanova’s body, Polozkova said.

Read more about: Feminism , Activism

Read more

In depth

Moscow Mayor’s Urban Forest 'Improvement' Sparks Grassroots Resistance

Activists risk beatings, police detention and potential criminal charges as they fight an everyday battle to stop forest clearing in their communities...
6 Min read
Criminal offense

Russia Places Pussy Riot Co-Founder Nadya Tolokonnikova on Wanted List   

Russian authorities opened an investigation into Tolokonnikova for "insulting the religious feelings of believers" earlier this year.
1 Min read
Shifting alliances

Armenia PM Signals Foreign Policy Shift Away From Russia

Nikol Pashinyan told the nation in a major television address that Armenia's current foreign security alliances were "ineffective" and "insufficient."
3 Min read
political prisoner

Putin Critic Kara-Murza Brought To Siberian Penal Colony

Russian opposition politician was jailed for 25 years on treason charges and for denouncing Moscow's Ukraine offensive.
2 Min read