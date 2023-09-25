Russian Feminist Activist Killed in Turkey

Russian feminist and anti-war activist Anastasia Yemelyanova was found dead in Turkey, her colleagues said late Sunday.

Yemelyanova’s fiancé was detained on charges of murder in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum, fellow activist Anastasia Polozkova wrote on Instagram.

“Nastya [Yemelyanova] was killed three days ago,” Polozkova said, adding that she had gone missing on Wednesday.

The slain activist hosted a show on the YouTube channel “Feministki Poyasnyayut” (“Feminists Explain”), in which she campaigned against domestic violence.