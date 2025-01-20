Moscow Activist Detained, Taken to Military Enlistment Office During Police Raid

Russian activist Gleb Babich said Monday afternoon that he was detained by police in Moscow and taken to a military enlistment office.
Babich, an environmentalist who mounted a failed bid to get on the ballot for the 2024 Moscow City Duma elections, said the incident occurred while he was filming police raids against undocumented migrants outside the Teply Stan metro station.
“Seconds later, a riot police officer jumped on me, stamped my face into a police van, hit me several times on the legs [and] dragged me into the van,” Babich wrote on Telegram, adding that he was threatened with charges of “terrorism.”
Pro-Kremlin media reported that several hundred undocumented migrant workers were detained during the raid, some of whom were taken away in police vans.
Babich said a police officer took his passport after discovering that he was not registered for military service due to his deferment as a student. After that, police drove the activist to a military enlistment office before letting him go free.
“It is not clear why he was brought there,” his supporters later wrote on Telegram. “He is now free and met with his friends.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.