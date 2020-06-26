Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 5 Moscow Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies – Official

Moscow’s mayor has previously suggested that up to 2.5% of the city’s residents, or nearly 300,000 people, may have been infected with Covid-19. Maxim Mishin / Moskva News Agency

One in five healthy Moscow residents has coronavirus antibodies, suggesting they have been infected and could be immune for a period of time, the Russian capital’s deputy mayor said Friday.

Anastasia Rakova said that more than 90,000 Muscovites had been tested from June 5-18 as part of the citywide testing program’s third stage.

“We can say that herd immunity continues to form and about 20% of Muscovites currently have such immunity,” Rakova said.

She noted a 2.5% increase in the presence of antibodies from the city's previous studies.

City officials say they plan to test 6 million people, or around half of Moscow’s total population, for antibodies.

National health officials said earlier in June that one in seven Russians, or around 14%, tested for Covid-19 have developed immunity to the virus. The percentage of immune cases among minors under 17 years old totaled almost 20%.

Moscow’s mayor has previously suggested that up to 2.5% of the city’s residents, or nearly 300,000 people, may have been infected with Covid-19.

A recent study conducted in China has said that the antibodies may fade within two months of infection and suggested that asymptomatic people have weaker immune responses to infection.

Experts also warn that the presence of antibodies doesn't necessarily confer total immunity to the coronavirus.

Russia has confirmed more than 620,000 coronavirus infections as of Friday, the world’s third-highest caseload. Moscow, which accounts for more than one-third of Russia's cases, began to gradually emerge from lockdown this month.

Almost 8,800 people have died nationwide, the lowest death toll among countries with similarly high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health , Moscow

Read more

FIRST RESPONDERS

Russia’s Ambulance Crews Are Running on Empty as They Fight Coronavirus

Paramedics and drivers told The Moscow Times they have caught the virus en masse while driving for hours in search of free hospital beds.
CORONAVIRUS DRAFT

Russia Is Coercing Medical Students Into Coronavirus Fight

Students told The Moscow Times they face academic repercussions if they reject a government order to work in coronavirus hospitals.
SYSTEMIC CRISIS

Russia’s Healthcare System Faced Cuts for Years. Now Medical Students Are on the Coronavirus Frontlines.

In Moscow, medical students have been deployed to hospitals strained by the pandemic.
containing the spread

Moscow to Build New $135M Coronavirus Hospital – Reports

It will become the third medical facility assigned to treat patients infected with the virus in Russia's capital.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.