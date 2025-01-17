Russian Activist Konstantin Kotov Flees Russia Ahead of ‘Extremism’ Trial

Activist Konstantin Kotov fled Russia ahead of his trial for donating money to Alexei Navalny’s political organizations, which the Russian authorities have banned as “extremist.”

Kotov, a programmer, revealed his escape in an interview with the independent news website Mediazona published on Friday.

The activist was detained in August and placed under house arrest on charges of financing “extremist” activity. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison. Although he was scheduled to appear in a Moscow court on Friday, Kotov told Mediazona that he fled to neighboring Lithuania “several days ago.”

“I realized there was absolutely no point in playing roulette with the court and the investigation,” Kotov said. “It was better to take fate into my own hands and gain my own freedom.”