Ailing Navalny Ordered to 6 Months in Punishment Cell

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been ordered to spend six months in a designated punishment cell, he said Wednesday as his supporters expressed growing concern that his life was in danger.

President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic opponent is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony 250 kilometers east of Moscow on fraud charges that he says are politically motivated.

Prison officials have now ordered Navalny, 46, to spend six months — the maximum possible term — in a so-called PKT cell, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev tweeted.

These punishment cells are entirely isolated from other parts of a prison complex and prisoners sent there are known to endure harsher conditions than those in ordinary cells.

Prisoners in PKT cells are allowed one short visit every six months; one package delivery every six months; and a daily walk lasting 1.5 hours. Communication with other inmates is limited, but prisoners may still borrow books from the prison library and write letters.

“I haven't had any visits for eight months and yesterday I was told that I’d be transferred to a [PKT cell] for the maximum possible term of six months. No visits are allowed there. This means more than a year without a visit. Even maniacs and serial killers serving life sentences have the right to receive a visit, but I don’t,” Navalny wrote in a Twitter post.