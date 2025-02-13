Prosecutors Seek 6-Year Sentence for Russian Influencer on Tax Fraud Charges

Russian state prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Instagram blogger Yelena Blinovskaya on tax fraud charges, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Thursday.

Blinovskaya was arrested at the Russian-Belarusian border in April 2023 on suspicion of underreporting 918 million rubles ($10.1 million) in earnings from online services between 2019 and 2021. She was also accused of laundering 43 million rubles and committing payment fraud.

Blinovskaya, who had 5.3 million Instagram followers at the time of her arrest, marketed herself as a life coach offering self-help courses and personal growth events that gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Critics have accused her of defrauding her followers.