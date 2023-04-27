Popular Russian Instagrammer Detained at Border on Tax Fraud Accusations

Popular Russian Instagram blogger Yelena Blinovskaya has been detained at the Russian border while trying to flee charges of 918-million-ruble ($11.3 million) tax fraud, the country's Investigative Committee, which probes high-profile crimes, said Thursday.

Blinovskaya is accused of underreporting and laundering her 2019-21 earnings from providing online services. With more than 5.3 million Instagram followers, she is at least the third popular blogger who has faced tax evasion charges in recent weeks.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Blinovskaya was attempting to cross into Belarus in a rental car and had booked a flight to a third country when she was apprehended early Thursday.