Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Popular Russian Instagrammer Detained at Border on Tax Fraud Accusations

Blogger Yelena Blinovskaya. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Popular Russian Instagram blogger Yelena Blinovskaya has been detained at the Russian border while trying to flee charges of 918-million-ruble ($11.3 million) tax fraud, the country's Investigative Committee, which probes high-profile crimes, said Thursday.

Blinovskaya is accused of underreporting and laundering her 2019-21 earnings from providing online services. With more than 5.3 million Instagram followers, she is at least the third popular blogger who has faced tax evasion charges in recent weeks.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Blinovskaya was attempting to cross into Belarus in a rental car and had booked a flight to a third country when she was apprehended early Thursday.

Yelena Blinovskaya is detained during an attempt to cross the Russian-Belarusian border. Russian Investigative Committee
Yelena Blinovskaya is detained during an attempt to cross the Russian-Belarusian border. Russian Investigative Committee

Video of Blinovskaya’s detention at a border crossing was spliced with footage of law enforcement authorities pressing charges against her inside a police station and searching her residence.

Blinovskaya, 41, bills herself as a life coach with popular self-help courses. She is known for holding private online personal growth events that boomed during the pandemic — which she had trademarked in 2018 under the title “Marathon of Wishes.”

Forbes Russia has estimated that Blinovskaya’s businesses generated 330 million rubles ($4 million) in 2020.

Critics have accused Blinovskaya of defrauding her followers. 

In a January 2022 interview with media personality Ksenia Sobchak, Blinovskaya claimed to pay “more than a dozen million” rubles in taxes but deferred to her accountant who she said “knows the exact numbers.”

Russian investigators launched separate tax evasion cases against other popular bloggers, Alexandra Mitroshina and Valeria Chekalina, in March.

Read more

'yesterday betrayal, tomorrow massacre'

Blast Kills Police Officer in Russia-Controlled Melitopol

Melitopol's Ukrainian mayor said the dead policeman had "not only defected to the side of the enemy, but also tricked his employees into becoming traitors...
2 Min read
cheap and outdated

Russian Smartphone Sales Dwarfed By Chinese Imports

Experts say Russian-made smartphones cannot compete with Chinese brands due to outdated technical features.
1 Min read
economic damage

Russia’s Oil Export Revenues Fall One-Third Due to Western Price Cap – Study

European Union and G7 countries imposed a price cap on Russian oil products in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
cause unknown

Russian Military Plane Crashes in Northern Region

The Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic aircraft crashed during a training exercise, officials said.
1 Min read