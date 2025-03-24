Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Jailed Russian Actor Mikhail Yefremov to Be Released on Parole

Mikhail Yefremov. Alexei Belkin /NEWS.ru /TASS

Actor Mikhail Yefremov will be released on parole after serving more than half of his eight-year sentence for a fatal drunk driving crash, Russian media reported Monday.

Yefremov, 61, was sentenced in 2020 to eight years in a medium-security prison after he killed a van driver in a head-on collision while intoxicated. His sentence was later reduced to seven and a half years on appeal.

In 2023, Yefremov requested — then withdrew — a bid to replace his prison term with corrective labor. While a Belgorod prison colony approved his parole release last spring, the actor filed an appeal last month without notifying his lawyers.

On Monday, a court in Belgorod granted his parole request, according to the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia. Yefremov’s lawyer, Yuri Padalko, told Izvestia that his client would be released within 15 days.

Under the terms of his parole, Yefremov will be banned from driving and must report regularly to authorities until the end of his sentence in 2027.

Yefremov, who said his health deteriorated during his time in jail, has long been known for his portrayal of a jovial drunk on screen throughout his three-decade film and theater career. His lawyer claims he requires treatment outside the Russian prison system.

Read more about: Court cases , Celebrities

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Prosecutors Seek 6-Year Sentence for Russian Influencer on Tax Fraud Charges

Yelena Blinovskaya was arrested at the Russian-Belarusian border in April 2023 on suspicion of underreporting $10.1 million in earnings.
1 Min read

Samara Court Jails Singer Sharlot 5.5 Years for ‘Rehabilitating Nazism’

Eduard Sharlot’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the sentence.
2 Min read

Russian Court Jails Ex-TV Host Lazareva 6.5 Years in Absentia

Tatyana Lazareva, who lives in Spain, was found guilty of “publicly justifying acts of terrorism” in remarks she made in a YouTube interview.
1 Min read

Prosecutors Seek 7.5-Year Prison Sentence for Russian Singer Who Burnt His Passport

Eduard Sharlot was arrested last year after returning to Russia from Armenia, where he had posted videos of himself burning his passport.
1 Min read