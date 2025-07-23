Tyva Declares State of Emergency Over Growing Wildfires

Authorities in the Siberian republic of Tyva declared a regionwide state of emergency on Tuesday in response to a growing number of wildfires.

Tyva head Vladislav Khovalyg said he planned to request additional federal assistance to combat eight active fires, which were initially reported to cover 275 hectares (680 acres). By early Wednesday, the fires had expanded to over 324 hectares (800 acres).

Tyva, a sparsely populated region, spans 168,600 square kilometers (65,096 square miles).

The regional Forestry Ministry said the emergency measures include a ban on entering forests, whether by vehicle or on foot, including for recreational purposes such as mushroom and berry gathering.