Hopeful Putin Challenger Leaves Russia as Top Court Rejects Presidential Bid

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said he has left Russia for vacation as the country's Supreme Court upheld a decision to bar him from running in next month's election.

“I'm on vacation with my kids,” Nadezhdin wrote on the Telegram messaging app late Tuesday.

"We decided not to cancel a long-planned and long-awaited small trip for the whole family to a country in Asia," he said, adding that his team would represent him in court to challenge his disqualification from the March 15-17 presidential race.

On Wednesday evening, Nadezhdin said Russia’s Supreme Court rejected his appeal against the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision to bar him running.