Nadezhdin's Far East Campaign Head Jailed for ‘LGBT Propaganda’ in Hacked Private Chat

t.me/center_pk_2024

A court in Russia’s Far East city of Vladivostok has arrested ex-presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin’s local campaign head for “LGBT propaganda,” the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Igor Krasnov was ordered to six days of arrest on charges of “displaying extremist symbols,” Mediazona reported, citing his friends. 

Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed the “international LGBT movement,” a group that does not formally exist, labeling it an “extremist” group.

The charges against Krasnov stem from his posting an image of a rainbow flag in the Vladivostok campaign headquarters’ closed Telegram chat which was hacked by security forces, the OVD-Info rights group reported.

The chat reportedly consisted of 12 people.

Nadezhdin’s Vladivostok headquarters said earlier Wednesday that three of its members — Krasnov, Daniil Laptev, and Anastasia Konkova — were “taken away by unknown people in civilian clothes.”

Laptev and Konkova’s whereabouts are unknown.

Another volunteer for Nadezhdin’s Vladivostok headquarters, Vladislav Spirenkov, was also arrested for six days for “displaying prohibited symbols,” OVD-Info reported.

A number of Russians have been charged with displaying or wearing “extremist symbols” since the Supreme Court’s ban on the LGBTQ+ movement in November 2023.

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Nadezhdin, who was seen as a rare challenge to President Vladimir Putin in this month’s tightly controlled election, was barred from the ballot over alleged errors in his endorsement signatures.

Boris Nadezhdin: 'I Learned from Navalny's Mistakes'

The pro-peace presidential hopeful who was blocked from next month's vote told MT he still believes that change in Russia must come through elections.
5 Min read
formal step

Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Submits Signatures to Register as Candidate

The CEC must now approve or reject Nadezhdin's signatures in a test of how far the Kremlin will allow him to take his campaign.
2 Min read
pro-peace ticket

Russian Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Says Will Not Submit Endorsements From Abroad

“We welcome signatures from abroad but we won’t take them to CEC because we have collected enough inside the country,” Boris Nadezhdin said.
2 Min read
Feature

‘Hope for Change’ or ‘Kremlin Spoiler’: Who Is Boris Nadezhdin, the Presidential Hopeful Uniting Pro-Peace Russians?

He openly calls for ending the war against Ukraine and freeing political prisoners. How far can Boris Nadezhdin take his campaign?
6 Min read