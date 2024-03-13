Nadezhdin's Far East Campaign Head Jailed for ‘LGBT Propaganda’ in Hacked Private Chat

A court in Russia’s Far East city of Vladivostok has arrested ex-presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin’s local campaign head for “LGBT propaganda,” the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Igor Krasnov was ordered to six days of arrest on charges of “displaying extremist symbols,” Mediazona reported, citing his friends.

Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed the “international LGBT movement,” a group that does not formally exist, labeling it an “extremist” group.

The charges against Krasnov stem from his posting an image of a rainbow flag in the Vladivostok campaign headquarters’ closed Telegram chat which was hacked by security forces, the OVD-Info rights group reported.

The chat reportedly consisted of 12 people.