Russia’s Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Collects 150K Signatures of Support

Russian anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin has gathered over 150,000 signatures endorsing his bid to run in the March election, his campaign website showed Thursday.

While Nadezhdin hit the milestone of 100,000 signatures needed for the Russian Central Election Commission's (CEC) review on Tuesday, his campaign had stressed that it would aim to collect 150,000 overall to avoid any mistakes in the paperwork and surpass the regional quota.

Under Russian election laws, a presidential hopeful running from a party not represented in parliament must collect 100,000 signatures of endorsement, with no more than 2,500 from each of Russia's regions.

The deadline for submitting the signatures to CEC is Jan. 31.