Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police Search Homes of Nadezhdin Campaign Volunteers in Southern Russia

Russians gather to sign papers endorsing Boris Nadezhdin's campaign bid. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP / TASS

Law enforcement agents have searched the homes of several volunteers from ex-presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin's campaign team in southern Russia, the online news outlet Caucasian Knot reported Thursday.

The police searches were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, local Nadezhdin campaign manager Alexander Korovayny told the outlet, adding that he believed the searches were connected to the March 15-17 presidential election.

"It seems they were trying to scare people, to deter them from being observers in the election, so that it could be easily falsified," Korovayny was quoted as saying.

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Nadezhdin, who was seen as a rare challenge to President Vladimir Putin in the March presidential election, was barred from the ballot over alleged errors in his endorsement signatures.

After he was disqualified from the race, Nadezhdin called on his supporters to volunteer as election observers, saying "We need to ensure the fair counting of votes." 

Another anonymous source from Nadezhdin's local campaign team told Caucasian Knot that some of the searches in Stavropol were conducted as early as last week, adding that one person had their personal electronic devices confiscated. 

The news comes a day after the head of Nadezhin's campaign in the Far East city of Vladivostok, Igor Krasnov, was arrested on charges of "displaying extremist symbols." 

Krasnov was arrested after he re-posted an image of a rainbow flag in a closed chat on the messaging app Telegram chat, which was reportedly hacked by law enforcement authorities, the OVD-Info rights group reported.

Another volunteer for Nadezhdin’s Vladivostok headquarters, Vladislav Spirenkov, was also arrested for six days for "displaying prohibited symbols," OVD-Info said.

Read more about: Elections , Stavropol , Boris Nadezhdin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

six-day arrest

Nadezhdin's Far East Campaign Head Jailed for ‘LGBT Propaganda’ in Hacked Private Chat

Igor Krasnov posted an image of a rainbow flag in the Vladivostok campaign headquarters’ closed Telegram chat which was hacked by security forces.
1 Min read
Feature

Boris Nadezhdin: 'I Learned from Navalny's Mistakes'

The pro-peace presidential hopeful who was blocked from next month's vote told MT he still believes that change in Russia must come through elections.
5 Min read
endorsement errors

Russian Election Authority Says Found Flaws in 15% of Pro-Peace Nadezhdin's Signatures

Presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin said he plans to dispute the Central Election Commission's findings.
2 Min read
Feature

‘Hope for Change’ or ‘Kremlin Spoiler’: Who Is Boris Nadezhdin, the Presidential Hopeful Uniting Pro-Peace Russians?

He openly calls for ending the war against Ukraine and freeing political prisoners. How far can Boris Nadezhdin take his campaign?
6 Min read