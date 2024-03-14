Police Search Homes of Nadezhdin Campaign Volunteers in Southern Russia

Law enforcement agents have searched the homes of several volunteers from ex-presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin's campaign team in southern Russia, the online news outlet Caucasian Knot reported Thursday.

The police searches were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, local Nadezhdin campaign manager Alexander Korovayny told the outlet, adding that he believed the searches were connected to the March 15-17 presidential election.

"It seems they were trying to scare people, to deter them from being observers in the election, so that it could be easily falsified," Korovayny was quoted as saying.

Pro-peace presidential hopeful Nadezhdin, who was seen as a rare challenge to President Vladimir Putin in the March presidential election, was barred from the ballot over alleged errors in his endorsement signatures.