Russia’s Supreme Court Disbands Civic Initiative Party

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the dissolution of the center-right Civic Initiative party, more than a year after it nominated the only anti-war candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

The ruling followed a petition by the Justice Ministry, which argued the party should be disbanded due to its failure to participate in elections over the past seven years.

Civic Initiative, founded in 2013, called the move politically motivated, accusing election officials of routinely blocking its candidates from registering to run in races. The party said it would appeal the decision.

“We don’t intend to simply abandon our own political agency,” Civic Initiative wrote on Telegram.