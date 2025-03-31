Russia’s Supreme Court to Review Taliban Terrorist Status

Russia’s Supreme Court will consider a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations on April 17, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.
If approved, the decision would mark the end of more than two decades of the Taliban’s designation as a terrorist group in Russia.
A legal mechanism allowing for the removal of groups from the terrorist list was introduced in December, when President Vladimir Putin signed it into law.
The legislation permits Russia’s top prosecutor to request a temporary removal if it can demonstrate that the group has ceased supporting or promoting terrorism in Russia.
According to Interfax, the Supreme Court’s press service confirmed it had received the request from the Prosecutor General’s Office. The closed-door hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 17.
Russia first banned the Taliban as a terrorist organization in 2003. The Kremlin has strengthened ties with the group since it returned to power in Afghanistan after the United States’ withdrawal in 2021.
Since then, the Taliban has enforced strict Islamic law, effectively banning women from public life.
Putin has referred to the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism”, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has urged Western nations to lift sanctions on Afghanistan and take responsibility for its post-war reconstruction.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.