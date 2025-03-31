Russia’s Supreme Court to Review Taliban Terrorist Status

Russia’s Supreme Court will consider a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations on April 17, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

If approved, the decision would mark the end of more than two decades of the Taliban’s designation as a terrorist group in Russia.

A legal mechanism allowing for the removal of groups from the terrorist list was introduced in December, when President Vladimir Putin signed it into law.

The legislation permits Russia’s top prosecutor to request a temporary removal if it can demonstrate that the group has ceased supporting or promoting terrorism in Russia.