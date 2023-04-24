Russia's Sberbank Launches Own Version of ChatGPT

Russia’s Sberbank on Monday announced that it has developed a rival technology to ChatGPT, the widely popular Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence chatbot released in November.

Called Gigachat, the Sberbank chatbot is said to excel among its peers — ChatGPT in particular — thanks to its excellent Russian-language comprehension as well as its ability to generate images, a feature that ChatGPT currently lacks.

Initially, the chatbot will be available to a small community of testers who can sign up to participate in the testing process through a closed Telegram channel.

Sberbank’s CEO Herman Gref described GigaChat as “a breakthrough for the larger universe of Russian technology.”