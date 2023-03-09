Russia's Biggest Bank Announces Huge 2022 Fall in Profits

Russia's Sberbank on Thursday announced its net profit dropped nearly 80% in 2022, a year marked by unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The group published a net profit of 270.5 billion rubles ($3.56 billion) last year, a 78.3% decrease compared to 2021.

"2022 has been an extremely difficult year for the Russian economy and the Russian banking sector," CEO German Gref said.

He added that "a number of countries imposed blocking sanctions" against Russia's "largest companies," including Sberbank.