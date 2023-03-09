Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Biggest Bank Announces Huge 2022 Fall in Profits

By AFP
Donat Sorokin/TASS

Russia's Sberbank on Thursday announced its net profit dropped nearly 80% in 2022, a year marked by unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. 

The group published a net profit of 270.5 billion rubles ($3.56 billion) last year, a 78.3% decrease compared to 2021.

"2022 has been an extremely difficult year for the Russian economy and the Russian banking sector," CEO German Gref said.

He added that "a number of countries imposed blocking sanctions" against Russia's "largest companies," including Sberbank.

In the wake of EU sanctions, Sberbank announced its withdrawal from the European market in March last year.

In May, the state bank was excluded from the SWIFT financial messaging system for global payments.

Gref, who served as a minister of economic development during Russian President Vladimir Putin's first two terms in power and is also under personal sanctions, insisted on Thursday that Sberbank's "business model yet again passed the endurance test."

Sberbank has over 100 million customers in Russia and in several former Soviet republics.

Read more about: Sberbank , Finance , Gref

Read more

BREAKING UP

Sberbank, Mail.Ru On Brink of $2Bln Corporate Divorce – FT

The newspaper reports the two sides have asked the Kremlin to weigh in on dividing their $2 billion food delivery and ride hailing joint venture.
CORONAVIRUS RECESSION

Profit Slumps Herald More Trouble Ahead for Russia’s Corporate Giants

Russian companies’ first quarter financial results are already showing the impact of the coronavirus. The worst is yet to come.
BANKING SWITCH

Russian Government Completes $28B Sberbank Swap

The Central Bank has sold its controlling stake in the country’s largest lender to the Finance Ministry.
Sberbank

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. The value of Sberbank's...