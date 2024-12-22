Wave of Attempted Arson Attacks Hits Russia

Russia has seen a wave of attempted arson attacks targeting banks, shopping centers, post offices and government buildings over the last three days, according to media reports.

Around 20 separate cases of individuals trying to set off small explosive devices or launching fireworks into buildings have been recorded since Friday, mostly in St. Petersburg, Moscow and the surrounding suburbs, according to the state-run TASS news agency and the independent Fontanka site.

Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, TASS reported that the people had been recruited by online fraudsters offering money for the attempted attacks.

Footage from surveillance cameras at some of the sites, shared on social media, appeared to show individuals using their mobile phones to film the fires they tried to set off.

Images from the aftermath of one attack showed a destroyed ATM and nearby windows blown out, while another showed a burnt-out police car.

Cash machines of state-run banks, shopping centers, post offices, military enlistment offices, police vehicles and other administrative buildings have all been targeted.

State lender Sberbank reported a 30% increase in attempted arson attacks over the last week, according to the RIA Novosti state news agency citing the bank's press service.

Most of those detained after the attempted attacks were pensioners, TASS reported.