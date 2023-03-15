Russia Moves to End Tax Deal With 'Unfriendly' Countries

Russia moved Wednesday to suspend double tax agreements with "unfriendly" countries in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Double tax treaties prevent people or companies who receive income abroad also being taxed by their home countries.

Russia's foreign and finance ministries said they had proposed that President Vladimir Putin "issue a decree suspending double taxation agreements with all countries that have imposed unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia."

The ministries said this was a "retaliatory measure" against sanctions taken by unfriendly countries since 2022.